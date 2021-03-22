Virginia special election, what to know when heading to the polls

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday is an election day in Southwest Virginia. People who live in the 38th state senatorial district are heading to the polls to fill the seat of the late Ben Chafin, who died from COVID-19 on New Year's Day.

There are only two choices on the ballot: Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald.

Brian Earls, Director of Elections in Tazewell County, said early voting numbers have been strong, but special elections are notorious for low voter turn out.

"We had just under 1,600 voters come in person and right at 400 by mail, so we hit about the 2,000 vote mark here even before election day," Earls said.

But if you're planning to vote, here's a few things to know... the polls are open from 6 AM-7 PM. As long as you're in line by closing time, you will get to vote.

"You no longer have to have a photo ID, although those are still accepted," Earls said. "You can have your voter card or a utility bill with your name and address on it."

All polling locations in Tazewell County are the same as November, with one exception...

"If you vote in our Cedar Bluff precinct, we have relocated that one. It's no longer in the town hall," Earls said. "We've located it to Trinity Assembly of God Church, which is at 503 Indian Creek Road, about a half mile from where you voted previously."

Another thing: pandemic protocols will be observed, so mask up. While they're not required, Earls said they are encouraged.

"Our election officials will have masks and will have all the PPE available to you," he said.

All that's left to do is cast your vote...

"We're all paper ballots this time," Earls said. "Just fill out the oval and feed it into the voting machine, just like you did in November."