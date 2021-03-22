Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-81 at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday that left a pedestrian dead.

A Dodge Ram was heading north in the left lane near the 71 mile marker, when a pedestrian walked into the lane.

The driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was identified as Justin Briggs of Wytheville. Briggs, 41, died at the scene.

The driver was uninjured, and the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.