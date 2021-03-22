West Virginians aged 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - All West Virginians aged 16+ can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Jim Justice announced Monday.

"As we continue to lead the nation with our vaccine distribution, we do not want to take our foot of the gas," Justice said in a Monday press briefing. "I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated."

Justice added that state officials are "cleaning out" existing wait lists on the EverBridge system to ensure every individual that has pre-registered for the vaccine can get a shot.

The Governor also reported Monday that fairs and festivals in the Mountain State can resume on May 1st.

"These events are part of our fiber, we want them to go on," he said.

Updated safety guidelines for those events will be released this week, Justice said.

