WVU, VT women advance in NCAA Tournament

(WVVA) - The Mountaineers and Hokies are headed to the Second Round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament after convincing win on Sunday.

No. 4 West Virginia got off to a slow start against No. 13 Lehigh, leading just 15-13 after the first quarter. However, the usual suspects turned it on for the middle two quarters to secure a 77-53 victory.

Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-best 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. The performance put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.

KK Deans chipped in 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Esmery Martinez notched a 16-point, eleven-rebound double-double.

Mike Carey and company will draw No. 5 Georgia Tech in the Second Round at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Hokies used a 21-point second quarter to create separation from No. 10 Marquette and held on to win, 70-63.

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points, while grabbing eight boards and dishing out 4 assists. Azana Baines (15 points) and Georgia Amoore (13 points) also finished in double figures.

Virginia Tech also out-rebounded the Lady Golden Eagles, 34-30.

The team has a supreme challenge coming on Tuesday night, as they take on No. 2 Baylor at 7 p.m.