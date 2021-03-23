Asian stocks fall after Wall St rises on tech gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen after Wall Street rose on gains for tech companies and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s promise of support for an economic recovery. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7% as big technology companies led stocks broadly higher. Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note narrowed. A steady rise in bond yields has lured investors away from stocks.