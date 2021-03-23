GOP firebrand US Rep. Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who came under fire for remarks preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol has joined the Alabama GOP primary field to replace Sen. Richard Shelby. Rep. Mo Brooks announced his entry into the race Monday night. Brooks joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in the Republican primary, which is expected to attract a number of other hopefuls. Shelby announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022. Brooks has been criticized for his fiery speech at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Brooks has said his remarks were only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle.