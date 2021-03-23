Cancer screening numbers down during the pandemic

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Local oncologists are encouraging residents to schedule your annual cancer screenings.

Clinch Valley Medical Center said its screening numbers have been down this year, resulting in an increase of patients coming in with stage three and four cancer... rather than catching it at stage one or two, which have higher survival rates.

"When we compare the COVID year, as we call it..." Dr. Fady Tawadros said. "...Compared to the year before, meaning 2019, we found that the new diagnoses of breast cancer have declined by 40 percent. This 40 percent decline is not good news. That means 40 percent is undiagnosed."

Dr. Tawadros said these numbers are worldwide. There has also been a decrease in lung and colon cancer screenings.