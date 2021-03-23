Colorado shooting victims included store workers, officer

Three of the victims of a shooting at a Colorado supermarket were gunned down while putting in a day’s work. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack Monday that left 10 dead. A picture of the victims began to emerge Tuesday as the suspect in their killings remained hospitalized but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges. Those who lost their lives at the King Soopers store in Boulder ranged from 20 years old to 65.