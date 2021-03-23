Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to allow tribal police officers to stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands over concerns that drunk drivers or even violent criminals might otherwise elude authorities. The justices heard arguments Tuesday in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court ruling that threw out evidence of drug-related crimes from the search of a non-Native motorist’s pickup truck by a tribal officer on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana. The case involves a traffic stop in 2016 in which a Crow police officer came upon a pickup truck parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.