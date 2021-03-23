EXPLAINER: Qatar prepares for World Cup amid rights concerns

As European teams set out on their paths to the 2022 World Cup, scrutiny of Qatar is far from subsiding. Criticism is intensifying as teams come under pressure from activists and fans to register disapproval of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for kickoff in November 2022. Just this week FIFA President Gianni Infantino received a letter from Amnesty International recognizing Qatar’s recent progress in improving worker rights since being awarded the World Cup in a 2010 vote but asking for enforcement of those changes to be prioritized.