EXPLAINER: What’s going on with the Virginia Parole Board?

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For nearly a year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has been facing questions about the work of the state parole board. What began as a controversy over a handful of cases last spring has escalated into a bitter, mostly partisan dispute involving a whistleblower lawsuit and allegations of a cover-up. Now, Northam and lawmakers are talking about funding an outside investigation into the controversy. Northam’s chief of staff suggested such an investigation would include a look at the Republicans who gave the inspector general’s confidential findings to the press. In the meantime, Republicans have been campaigning aggressively on the issue in a busy election year.