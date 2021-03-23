Finnish intelligence: Extreme-right terrorism threat rising

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s domestic security agency has maintained its terror threat assessment at an “elevated” level two on a four-point scale, while noting that the danger of extreme right-wing terrorism has grown in the Nordic country. The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, known by the abbreviation Supo, said Tuesday in its 2020 review that it had identified far-right operators “with the capacity and motivation to mount a terrorist attack” in the country of 5.5 million. “The far-right counter-terrorism targets identified by Supo are typically linked to the extreme right-wing international online environment,” Supo’s director said in a statement.