George Mason hires Tennessee assistant coach Kim English

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English has been hired to coach George Mason’s men’s basketball team. The announcement comes a week after the school in Northern Virginia fired Dave Paulsen. English has been an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee. English went to college at Missouri, was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and played for them before heading overseas to play basketball. He briefly returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in 2014. He worked as an assistant coach at Tulsa and Colorado before heading to Tennessee for the 2019-20 season.