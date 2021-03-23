German firm plea, $50M payment settles US drug purity probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An international pharmaceutical company pleaded guilty as planned in a U.S. court after agreeing to pay $50 million for destroying manufacturing records in a federal Food and Drug Administration investigation in India. Germany-based Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. said Tuesday it regretted such events happened years ago at one of its plants. The company says employees in Kalyani, West Bengal, India, were fired for failing to provide records during an FDA inspection in 2013. The plant makes cancer drugs for the U.S. The company said in addition to fines and forfeitures, a compliance program will report to the U.S. Justice Department.