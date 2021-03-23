‘Giving Day:’ how you can help the American Red Cross

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - March is Red Cross Month and Wednesday March 24 is 'Giving Day.'

It's a way for people to help the American Red Cross through monetary donations, blood donations, volunteering and much more.

"The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another," said Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer for the Central Appalachia Region of the American Red Cross.

"When help can't wait, they provide families with the support they need during emergencies. During Red Cross Month in March, we honor this humanitarian spirit and ask you to join us by donating, giving blood, volunteering or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills," said Mani.

To learn more, go here. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS.