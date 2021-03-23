Gov. Northam to increase spectator limit at VHSL events

(WVVA) - The number of fans allowed at recreational sporting events in the commonwealth of Virginia is set to be raised starting on April 1, Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday.

Starting next month, up to 100 spectators will be allowed per indoor event, while up to 500 spectators will be allowed per outdoor event. The capacity at all venues, however, remains 30 percent.

Members of the marching band, as well as the cheer squad, will continue to be classified as spectators, according to Gov. Northam.

