Indigenous anti-dam activist killed in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran Indigenous activist who helped led a fight against the construction of a dam has been killed, authorities say. National Police Inspector Juan Sabillón said Monday that one suspect had been detained in connection with the killing of activist Juan Carlos Cerros Escalante on Sunday. Cerros Escalante was a member of Honduras’ Lenca Indigenous community. He was gunned down Sunday in front of a church in the town of Nueva Granada, in the Caribbean coast province of Cortes.