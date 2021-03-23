Inmate sentenced for having weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution McDowell was sentenced today for having a handcrafted weapon in the facility.

Rashun Evans, 23, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in addition to the time he is already serving. Evans was also sentenced to three years of supervision after his release.

“I commend the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their vigilant efforts to prevent potential violence among inmates,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa Johnson.

Evans plead guilty to having the weapon on February 5, 2020. He admitted that the seven inch piece of metal was designed and intended to be a weapon.