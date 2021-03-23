Japan spends millions on technology for absent Olympic fans

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top telecommunications company is getting about $67 million in taxpayer money to design mobile tracking software to curb the spread of coronavirus infections during the Tokyo Olympics. There’s a catch. Few people from abroad will be around to use it. Organizers and the IOC have ruled out fans from abroad attending the Olympics when they open on July 23. An Olympic domestic sponsor heads the consortium developing the app. Domestic sponsors have been critical to funding the Tokyo Olympics. They have chipped in $3.5 billion. That is about three times more than in any previous games.