Justice Dept. probing prosecutor’s Capitol riot interview

A prosecutor says the former acting U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital likely violated Justice Department rules when he gave an interview to “60 Minutes” about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and has been referred to an internal office for review. John Crabb, chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, made the comments after a federal judge scolded the Justice Department over the TV interview along with a recent New York Times article. The judge warned that further statements to the press could lead to a gag order or sanctions.