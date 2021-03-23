Disney shifts ‘Black Widow’ and doubles down on steaming

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday overhauled its upcoming film release plans, postponing some of its biggest films and shifting Marvel’s “Black Widow,” among other titles, to Disney+ the same time they arrive in theaters. “Black Widow,” once planned to debut in May 2020, had been set to kickoff the summer on May 7. It will instead premiere July 9. It will do so simultaneously on the company’s streaming platform for a $30 early-access fee. For theaters the announcement was a blow. While bigger and bigger films have turned to streaming and premium-on-demand in recent months, Marvel movies are Hollywood’s most bankable box-office behemoths.