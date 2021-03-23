Massive cargo ship turns sideways, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite data shows a massive cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. Traffic on the narrow waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula stopped Tuesday after the MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship with an owner listed in Japan, got stuck. It wasn’t immediately cleared what caused the Ever Given to turn sideways in the canal. Its owner and Egyptian authorities could not be immediately reached Wednesday. Around 10% of the world’s trade flows through the waterway.