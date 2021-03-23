Mercer County’s dilapidated building ordinance passes

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - A dilapidated building ordinance, nearly six years in the making, is passed by the Mercer County Commission on Tuesday.

On its third and final reading - and after nearly an hour of public comment - the ordinance passed unanimously.

While the feedback was mostly positive, several residents expressed their concerns about the ordinance at Tuesday's special meeting.

However, commissioners say that concern is welcome.

"To be honest with you, the negative comments that we've had tonight weren't really negative - it was concerns, and that really makes a difference," said Gene Buckner, President of the Mercer County Commission. "But I haven't had not one negative complaint about it at all. And to me, that tells me people in this county are hungry to make changes, and I'm glad they're seeing it that way."

Buckner added that he is open to making changes to the ordinance, if needed.

While the ordinance is officially policy, it will be some time before it can be enforced.

The Commission has to form a committee - made up of a litter control officer, code enforcement officer, engineer, and local fire departments and law enforcement. Buckner says that could take up to 90 days.

To read the full ordinance, click here.