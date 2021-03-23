Mountaineers, Hokies bounced in Second Round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

(WVVA) - Both the West Virginia and Virginia Tech women met their match and saw their seasons come to a close in the Lone Star state on Tuesday in the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

The Mountaineers held a 17-15 lead over No. 4 Georgia Tech after the first quarter. But, the Lady Yellow Jackets would not be out-scored in another frame for the remainder of the contest, winning 73-56.

GT shot 51.8 percent from the floor, thanks to 22 points from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen.

Esmery Martinez finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead WVU, while Kysre Gondrezick was held to just three points in 36 minutes on the floor.

The Mountaineers conclude their season with a record of 22-7.

No. 7 Virginia Tech had the unenviable task of taking on the second-seeded Baylor Lady Bears on Tuesday.

They led nearly wire-to-wire, dominating Virginia Tech, 90-48.

Baylor saw four players finish in double figures -- Moon Ursin and Dijonai Carrington each chipping in 21 points. They also out-rebounded the Hokies 53-23, which included 20 offensive rebounds for the Lady Bears.

Virginia Tech was led by guard Georgia Amoore, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Aisha Sheppard added 15 points.

The Hokies close their season with a record of 15-10.