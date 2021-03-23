Officials considering application for new surface mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are considering a permit application for a new surface mine in Raleigh County. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Republic Energy LLC has proposed a metallurgical surface mine three miles south of Clear Creek where it would mine 11.2 million tons of coal over eight years. The company is a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Alpha Metallurgical Resources. The state Department of Environmental Protection Division of Mining and Reclamation discussed details and heard comments during a virtual permit hearing last week, including concerns about environmental impacts. Officials have 30 days to make a decision.