Philippine Supreme Court slams killings of lawyers, judges

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court has condemned the alarming number of killings of lawyers and judges. In a rare, strongly-worded censure Tuesday, the court said these attacks threaten the rule of law. One legal group says these attacks have been considerably higher under President Rodrigo Duterte. That’s compared to all such attacks in the past 50 years under six former presidents. The 15-member high court asked lower courts, law enforcement agencies and lawyers and judges’ groups to provide information about such attacks in the last 10 years, so it could take preemptive steps. Lawyers’ groups say the court’s denunciation was long overdue but nevertheless welcomed it.