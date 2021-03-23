Poll: Fatah, Hamas face headwinds ahead of Palestinian vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — A poll has found that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and his militant Hamas rivals would each fall well short of a majority in parliamentary elections planned for May. Abbas has decreed elections for May 22, in what would be the first general vote since Hamas won a landslide victory in 2006. The poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, released Tuesday, found that if elections were held today a single Fatah list would win 43% of the vote. Hamas would win 30%, with 18% undecided. Lists led by former Abbas allies would cut into Fatah’s share, however, leaving it with around 30%.