Princeton club to play as WhistlePigs in new-look Appalachian League

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It's been a long road filled with challenges, but the Princeton Baseball Association finally has its new team name.

It's out with the Rays and in with the WhistlePigs.

General manager, Danny Shingleton, said the WhistlePig name just made sense, as groundhogs are one of the most common neighbors of Hunnicutt Field.

"So in between the soccer field and the softball field, there's a little creek that runs through there -- and you see the groundhogs out there. Behind the vocational school -- there's one that's running around behind there," he said.

"You know, you see them everywhere and we just thought it was a different, unique name," he continued. "We're very excited."

The organization planned to announce the re-branding of the team back in February, until a few licensing questions arose from another company, as well as a brewery, with similar names.

"They don't want us to get into their business -- which we don't want to -- that's their own market," Shingleton said.

Now that the business end is squared away, everyone is ready to play ball.

"This is going to be a new level of baseball, because it's going to be more consistent across the league as far as age and talent," Princeton Baseball Association's president Dewey Russell said.

"Yeah, I'm just excited -- it's really going to be fun," Shingleton said. "We're just looking for our fans to come back through the gate -- that's what we want."

The WhistlePigs will hope to open the season at home, in front of fans, on Thursday, June 3.