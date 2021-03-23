Raleigh County leaders break ground on site of new Sheriff’s office

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Months of planning were put into action as leaders gathered for groundbreaking of the new home for the Raleigh County Sheriff's department.

"This is a great day for us," said Raleigh County Sheriff, Scott Van Meter at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Raleigh County Commissioners and Sheriff Van Meter broke ground on Tuesday, to prepare for construction on the new sheriff's department.

County Commissioners said this project is a ten million dollar, investment and Sheriff Van Meter said it's money well spent.

"This new twenty-three thousand square foot headquarters, will be practical and functional and a significant resource for our officers and our community," said Sheriff Van Meter.

County Commissioner, Greg Duckworth, worked as a West Virginia State trooper for years before entering politics.

While on the police troop, he worked in the current Sheriff's department and he agrees with the Sheriff's assessment, the old facility didn't meet the needs of law enforcement.

"The building was needing a lot of repairs back in the nineties and they just made that work up until now," said Duckworth. "We're breaking ground on a new Sheriff's office, it's been needed for twenty years, so it's an exciting time," said Duckworth.

The new facility will make it easier for deputies to serve the community by being more centrally located, offering fitness facilities to attract new recruits and by featuring technology upgrades for deputies.

"We're living in a time where we're trying to serve a public," said Duckworth. "That's gotta be functional, it's gotta be I.T. ready, there's so much that's going to be so positive about serving the public out of the building."

Sheriff Van Meter said this new facility will make serving and protecting the community easier.

"Our Raleigh County Deputies, they put their lives on the line each and every day and the least we can do for them is to give them the proper facility to do their job and that's what we're doing," said Van Meter.

The new facility for the Sheriff's department's law enforcement division is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

