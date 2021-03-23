Reigning women’s champ Baylor in 12th consecutive Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Reigning women’s national champion Baylor is going to its 12th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16. Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington both had 21 points as the 27-2 Lady Bears beat Virginia Tech 90-48. Queen Egbo had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots. AP All-American forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 15 points, all but two of those coming after halftime for Baylor because of early foul trouble. Georgia Amoore had 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead 15-10 Virginia Tech. The Hokies had opened their first NCAA Tournament since 2006 with a win over Marquette.