S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns. State Sen. Tom Corbin has introduced a bill that would make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia. South Carolina’s constitution allows the governor to call up an “unorganized militia.” Supporters of the bill say if everyone is a member of a militia, then they all fall under the opening clause of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that starts “A well regulated Militia.” A Democratic senator says it looks like a solution seeking a problem.