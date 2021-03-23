Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from the second mass shooting in a week. But prospects for any major reform are dim for now. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most all gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor, whether it will pass or not. The Senate Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing on proposals for gun control Tuesday, a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. The attack killed 10 people, including a police officer.