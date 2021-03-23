Seasonable temperatures with a spotty shower or two for Tuesday

Low pressure off the east coast of the Carolinas will funnel in a southeasterly flow into the area again today. This will help bring a chance for a spotty shower or two today and tonight. The best placement for rain would be east of I-77. Most of the viewing area will see cloudy conditions throughout the day and even overnight.

We remain breezy today and tonight with wind gusts hitting 20-30 MPH at times. High temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday's in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be much warmer than normal in the 40s and 50s.

Our Wednesday brings another fairly dry day with a spotty shower possible. Times of clouds and sun are likely with temperatures much warmer in the mid-upper 60s and 70s. Winds will still be considered breezy tomorrow.

Our next weather maker moves in Thursday through Friday. A cold front will cross providing showers and even a rumble of thunder or two is possible on Thursday.

Widespread rain is likely and should end by Friday afternoon. Rain will be moderate to light for the most part, so flooding isn't a major concern for our viewing area. If thunderstorms develop we may see periods of heavy rain.

After the rain comes to an end on Friday expect sunny skies to build in to close the work week. High temperatures after today will primarily sit in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the work week.