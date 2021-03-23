Slovak president asks premier to resign as way out of crisis

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has asked Prime Minister Igor Matovic to step down and clear the way for a Cabinet reshuffle to defuse a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. The president spoke after she accepted the resignation of the fourth minister of Igor Matovic’s four-party coalition to step down amid the crisis. The crisis erupted after the populist prime minister orchestrated a deal to buy 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners. Two of them demanded his resignation. Matovic said he was ready to do that if some of his rivals from the two parties also step down. He has not immediately reacted to the president’s request.