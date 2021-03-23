South Carolina sophomores finding their NCAA Tournament form

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley figured to have a team full of NCAA Tournament experience instead of one still getting its feet wet. Yet, the top-seeded Gamecocks and their talented group of sophomores shook off some early bumps to move into the second round where they’ll face No. 8 seeded Oregon State. Also in the region, No. 4 West Virginia will face a fifth-seeded Georgia Tech, which rallied from 17 points down at the half to defeat Stephen F. Austin in OT. No. 2 seed Maryland blew out Mount St. Mary’s and will face seventh-seeded Alabama in its next game. Third seed UCLA faces No. 6 seed Texas.