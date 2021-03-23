The 15 jurors selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury seated for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial George Floyd’s death includes a chemist, a nurse, a social worker and a grandmother. It’s a racially mixed group – with six people who identify as Black or multiracial. Almost all have seen the bystander video of Floyd pinned on the street that fanned worldwide outrage. And some have ties to police. Although many said they had formed views of Chauvin’s conduct, all convinced attorneys they could set those aside and decide the case based on evidence. Opening statements are Monday in Minneapolis.