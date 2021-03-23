Travis Hackworth wins 38th District Senate seat in Virginia

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Republican Travis Hackworth is the new Virginia state senator for District 38.

Hackworth beat Democrat Laurie Buchwald in the special election on March 23 to fill the late Ben Chafin's seat, who died of COVID-19 on New Year's Day.

The 38th District includes includes all of Tazewell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski and Russell counties, plus the cities of Norton and Radford and parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise counties.

105 of 106 precincts reporting:

(D) Laurie Buchwald: 5,720 votes, 24.19%

(R) Travis Hackworth: 17,887 votes, 75.65%

Write-In: 38 votes, 0.16%