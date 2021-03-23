Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 67, PikeView 57
Capital 67, Spring Valley 65
Fairmont Senior 67, Preston 47
George Washington 51, Parkersburg 45
Huntington 58, Cabell Midland 50
Lincoln 63, Liberty Harrison 44
Logan 59, Lincoln County 55
Morgantown 76, University 65
Nitro 67, Winfield 55
Ritchie County 55, Wahama 43
Robert C. Byrd 61, North Marion 22
St. Marys 64, Ravenswood 49
Williamstown 59, Wirt County 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Martinsburg vs. Washington, ccd.
Musselman vs. Hedgesville, ccd.
Oak Hill vs. Independence, ccd.
Spring Mills vs. Jefferson, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Frankfort 55, Petersburg 53
James Monroe 55, Montcalm 37
John Marshall 52, Magnolia 46
Richwood 49, Greenbrier West 45
Wayne 63, Herbert Hoover 42
Wheeling Park 59, University 54
Woodrow Wilson 48, Princeton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hedgesville vs. Musselman, ccd.
Jefferson vs. Spring Mills, ccd.
Martinsburg vs. Washington, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/