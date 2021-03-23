Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:26 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 67, PikeView 57

Capital 67, Spring Valley 65

Fairmont Senior 67, Preston 47

George Washington 51, Parkersburg 45

Huntington 58, Cabell Midland 50

Lincoln 63, Liberty Harrison 44

Logan 59, Lincoln County 55

Morgantown 76, University 65

Nitro 67, Winfield 55

Ritchie County 55, Wahama 43

Robert C. Byrd 61, North Marion 22

St. Marys 64, Ravenswood 49

Williamstown 59, Wirt County 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsburg vs. Washington, ccd.

Musselman vs. Hedgesville, ccd.

Oak Hill vs. Independence, ccd.

Spring Mills vs. Jefferson, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Frankfort 55, Petersburg 53

James Monroe 55, Montcalm 37

John Marshall 52, Magnolia 46

Richwood 49, Greenbrier West 45

Wayne 63, Herbert Hoover 42

Wheeling Park 59, University 54

Woodrow Wilson 48, Princeton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hedgesville vs. Musselman, ccd.

Jefferson vs. Spring Mills, ccd.

Martinsburg vs. Washington, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

