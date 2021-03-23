Warming up, with low rain chances into Wednesday, showers return Thursday

As high pressure sits to our northeast, and low pressure sits just offshore to our southeast, easterly wind flow will continue to pull moisture into our area this evening. We look to just see lots of clouds, fog, and areas of drizzle tonight, especially along and east of I-77. A few showers will be possible through early Wednesday. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s and low 50s for most.

Tomorrow will bring early morning cloud cover and a few spotty showers, but by the afternoon, we should see more breaks of sun.

We look to be much warmer tomorrow as winds develop more of a southerly component. Highs should top off in the upper 60s and low 70s! Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s again.

Our next weather-maker will arrive Thursday as a frontal system pushes in from the west. We can expect widespread showers (with locally heavy downpours), and even a few t-storms in the mix.

At the time, severe weather does not look likely, but we'll have to watch for isolated stronger storms that could still pop up west of I-77.

We might be dry again by the end of the week....