West Virginia hires Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive analyst

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been hired as an offensive analyst at West Virginia. West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced Ciarrocca’s hiring Tuesday. Ciarrocca spent last season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Nittany Lions before being fired in January. Penn State started 0-5 before winning its final four games. Ciarrocca had the same roles in the three years before that at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers posted a 10-win regular season in 2019, when Ciarrocca was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation. Brown worked with Ciarrocca in 2005 when the pair were at Delaware.