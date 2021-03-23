Wins for Princeton, Bluefield and Shady Spring on a busy Tuesday night

(WVVA) - There were plenty of winners on the high school basketball court Tuesday night, including a pair of Tigers squads and the Bluefield Beavers.

Princeton out-paced the visiting Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson in the second half for a 65-55 victory.

Across town, Bluefield snapped a losing skid at Class AAA Pikeview, 67-57.

Finally, Shady Spring improves to 5-1 on the season with a win over sectional foe, Westside, 85-57.

OTHER SCORES:

James Monroe 74, Montcalm 23 (Boys)

Mount View 47, Mercer Christian 43 (Boys)

Meadow Bridge 51, Summers Co. 43 (Boys)

Summers Co. 64, Mercer Christian 40 (Girls)

Woodrow Wilson 48, Princeton 33 (Girls)

Westside 46, Shady Spring 45 (Girls)

Richwood 49, Greenbrier West 45 (Girls)