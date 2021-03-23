WVU’s McNeil entering NBA Draft, McCabe to transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia guard Sean McNeil is entering his name in this year’s NBA Draft but leaving open the possibility to return to the Mountaineers, while teammate Jordan McCabe has announced his plans to transfer. Both players announced their decisions Tuesday on Twitter. McNeil, a junior, started 23 of 29 games for the Mountaineers, who lost to Syracuse on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. McNeil was fourth in scoring on the team at 12.2 points per game. He led the team in 3-pointers made with 69. McCabe, a junior guard, started five games and averaged 2.2 points. He started 29 of 31 games a year ago.