Arizona town calls state of emergency over migrant arrivals

PHOENIX (AP) — A small town in Arizona has declared a state of emergency over the number of asylum seekers being dropped off within town limits. Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs made the declaration on Tuesday and said the town does not have the resources to fund or support migrants. The town has a population of 2,000 people and is about 75 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The declaration came after Border Patrol agents on Monday dropped off 16 people, including young children, at a town park. Riggs said he and his wife drove the families to Phoenix. The mayor has called for help from Maricopa County and the state.