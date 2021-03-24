Asia stocks follow Wall Street down on renewed virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after European governments extended anti-coronavirus lockdowns, clouding the outlook for economic recovery. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Overnight, Wall Street gave up most of the previous day’s gains as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell. Investor confidence was shaken after Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and the Netherlands extended lockdowns and imposed new travel and business curbs in response to spikes in infection. The World Health Organization said the weekly global death toll from the virus is rising again following six weeks of declines. It said the number of new reported cases rose in four of six global regions.