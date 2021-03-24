Beckwith couple facing child neglect charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckwith couple faces child neglect charges after medical professionals reported burns on a young child to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department stated that the investigation lead to conflicting stories about the burns.

Jenna Wilson, mother of the child, and Wilson's boyfriend Lawrence Skidmore have been arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in serious injury.

Their bonds have been set at $35,000 each. They are now awaiting court proceedings.

