Belgium reverts to strict lockdown amid spike in virus cases

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is reintroducing strict lockdown measures in response to a worrying surge of new COVID-19 infections. The government announced that schools would be closed as of Monday and residents would have limited access to non-essential businesses starting Wednesday night. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the health of the country’s people: Confirmed cases increased 40% over the last week, and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period. Under the new rules, non-essential shops can remain open but customers will need to book appointments to be allowed inside. Hairdressers and beauty parlors have to close again until April 25.