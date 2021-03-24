Biden’s dogs back at White House after ruff start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs are roaming the White House again. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Champ and Major had returned to Washington on Sunday. The dogs had been in the Bidens’ home state of Delaware, where Major had been receiving some training after injuring a Secret Service agent. Officials say the agent had startled the dog, and call the injury minor. Psaki says the dogs will be coming and going between Delaware and Washington, like the Bidens themselves.