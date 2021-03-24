Bus in Kenya’s hostile north hits roadside bomb, 4 killed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says four passengers were killed and dozens wounded when a bus hit an improvised bomb on a main road in the northern county of Mandera, near the border with Somalia. Mandera governor Ali Roba confirmed that the bus was heading to Mandera town when it ran over an improvised explosive device. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion has fallen on al-Shabab, Somalia’s jihadist rebels who are allied with al-Qaida and who carry out many such attacks in Kenya. Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia since 2011.