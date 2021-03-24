Concord picks up a pair of wins over Lady Blues

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Mountain Lions swept a doubleheader with Bluefield State on Wednesday afternoon.

In Game 1, Concord piled on ten runs in the first two innings to take a dominant lead. Savannah Mullins scored on a fielding error to put the Blues on the board. However, CU would go on to claim a 14-1 victory.

The Lady Mountain Lions opened the scoring in Game 2, as well. Jenna Witt knocked in one of her six RBI on the day to get things started in the third inning.

Jessi Foster supplied the lone BSC run on a solo homer. Concord would take Game 2, 9-1.

Tori Hanes and Josie Brewer each pitched complete games for the Lady Lions. The two combined to allow just five hits, while striking out 13 batters.

Concord (3-9) travels to Davis & Elkins on Saturday to resume Mountain East play. Bluefield State (0-10) returns to action on Sunday against Alice Lloyd.