Crowds flock to Iceland volcano for a closer glimpse of lava

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The eruption of a long-dormant volcano in southwestern Iceland has drawn large crowds of visitors eager to get close to the lava flows. Many have trekked to the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, since it flared to life Friday night. It was the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. On Tuesday, Iceland’s civil protection officials were seen gesturing to dozens of people to move away from lava just meters behind them to ensure visitors do not get hurt. One of the officials said a visitor tried to cook bacon and eggs on the lava — but the pan melted in the heat.